A McLaren Lapeer Regional Hospital nurse was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Richard Brown, 50, was arrested on Nov. 2 after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her, Lapeer County Prosecutor Mike Sharkey said.
Upon further investigation, police said two more female patients accused Brown of sexually assaulting them. Those incidents happened in August 2017, November 2017 and June 2018, Sharkey said.
Brown was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
All of the sexual assaults happened at the hospital, Sharkey said.
He is out on bond.
Brown is scheduled back in court on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.