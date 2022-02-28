A bridge in Lapeer County will be rebuilt as part of a new pilot program by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
The program aims to streamline and bundle bridge projects together to make them more cost-effective and save tax-payer money. The program will start in March with an initial round of 19 bridges set to be rebuilt this construction season.
"As construction season quickly approaches, we have an opportunity to make historic investments to fix a record number of roads and bridges across the state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Since 2019, we’ve repaired, rebuilt, or rehabilitated 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges in every region of the state, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. Michigan is fixing the roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed, and creating tens of thousands of good-paying, skilled trades jobs along the way. Let’s get it done.”
The bridge bundling pilot project is the first of its kind in Michigan. MDOT expects bridge bundling, which covers several bridge locations under one contract, to streamline coordination and permitting, increase economies of scale, and improve bridge conditions on local routes.
The 19 bridges to be rebuilt this year, along with scheduled start dates and contracted length of the project, include:
- Clinton County: Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)
- Eaton County: Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)
- Hillsdale County: Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)
- Ingham County: Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)
- Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)
- Lapeer County: Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)
- Livingston County: Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)
- Luce County: Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)
- Jackson County: E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)
- Macomb County: 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)
- Muskegon County: Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)
- Ottawa County: Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)
- St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)
- St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)
All bridges will be closed and detoured during work as requested by the local agencies. The projects will stay largely within the existing bridge “footprints” with minor road work to accommodate new bridge elevations or changes in cross-section to meet current geometric requirements, Whitmer stated.
Residents can access an online portal to get updates on the percent completion and detour routes of these projects.
