A 40-year-old Attica resident was arrested for fleeing and eluding police in Lapeer County.
On April 10, deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement upon Bowers Road near Five Lakes Road in Attica Township. A 2011 Chevy Malibu was observed speeding while traveling east on Bowers Road. The stationary radar displayed a speed of 86 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were able to get in position and attempt to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and increased speed up to 100 miles per hour, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle east on Bowers Road to the Lake Pleasant Road intersection, continued south on Lake Pleasant Road, and then west on Imlay City Road.
After four miles and two minutes, the vehicle stopped, and the driver was taken into custody by deputies. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved and the driver had a valid driving status.
The driver was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail and the investigation was sent to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office.
The driver, 40-year-old Michael Munger, of Attica, was arraigned on April 13 on fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.
