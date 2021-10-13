A Lapeer County man was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and resisting arrest after bringing a shotgun to a North Branch residence on Monday night.
On Monday around 8:20 p.m., deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in North Branch on Martus Road.
There was around eight people in the residence at the start of the event. It was alleged to police, the person who owned the home retrieved and brandished a shotgun in a threatening way.
Multiple people fled the home after the gun was brought out. While deputies were responding and during 911 calls it was reported the gun was discharged maybe three times with two people being in the house with the gunman according to deputies.
The two people were able to leave the home to get to a safe location. There were no injuries in this situation according to deputies.
The gunman was in the home alone and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Special Response Team set up a perimeter around the residence. Deputies were able to set up phone communication with the gunman.
The gunman exited the home around 9:22 p.m. and went into a woods area by foot. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Canine handlers and aviation assistance entered the wood area and found the gunman unarmed in a tree stand around 30 feet from the ground according to deputies.
The gunman listened to verbal commands and returned to the ground. There was a small struggle between the gunman and deputies before he was taken into custody around 9:46 p.m.
The investigation was given to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday. William Jones, 42, of North Branch was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and police officer resisting and obstructing.
Jones was arraigned and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety. He is at the Lapeer County Jail and his next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 22.
