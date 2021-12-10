A man was lodged in jail after Lapeer Police say he made a statement referring to shooting people and mentioned a school.
On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12:54 p.m., officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were sent to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 800 block of S. Main Street in the city of Lapeer for an individual driving recklessly, acting erratic and making threats, the Lapeer Police Department said.
Police said it was reported along with bizarre and erratic behavior. The individual made a statement referring to shooting people and mentioned a school, police said.
No specific school building was mentioned. The driver had left the scene moments before a Michigan State Police trooper arrived.
The Lapeer Police Department notified schools and recommended their facilities be secured. Lapeer Community Schools went into secure mode out of an abundance of caution, the school district stated.
A 48-year-old man from Elba Township was found at his residence and taken into custody. He was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail and schools were notified of the update.
The Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.
