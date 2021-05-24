A 44-year-old Lapeer County resident died in a UTV crash after it overturned and rolled multiple times, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday night, deputies were dispatched to an injury traffic crash on Skelton Road south of Columbiaville Road in Columbiaville, Lapeer County’s Deerfield Township.
Richard McLaren Jr., 44, of Columbiaville, was driving a 2014 Polaris 800 Razor side by side UTV. McLaren was traveling south on Skelton Road and departed the right side of the road, the sheriff's office said.
The right-side tires traveled within the ditch and the left side remained upon the traveled portion of the road, the sheriff's office said, adding McLaren attempted to maneuver the UTV back on the road. During the attempt, the UTV overturned and rolled multiple times before coming to rest within the road on the roof.
McLaren was pronounced dead at the scene. A 42-year-old male passenger, from Goodrich, was not injured and declined medical treatment, the sheriff's office said.
Toxicology is pending to determine if alcohol or drugs played any factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash can call Det. Sgt. Jason Parks 810-656-1015.
