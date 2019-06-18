Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that they will never call and demand money.
According to their recent Facebook post, a woman from Texas called the office to report someone claiming to be a detective demanding money.
Officials said the woman used to live and Michigan, and the caller used names of Lapeer County officers and their office address.
According to officials, scammers use software to generate numbers and change their voices through voice over IP.
They urge people to be very alert, protect your personal information, and spread the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.