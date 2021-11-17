A 28-year-old Columbiaville woman has been charged with a felony count of failure to stop at the scene resulting in death, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan Robbins was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at her place of employment in Burton, from which she was transported to the Lapeer County Court Complex for arraignment.
Her arrest follows the hit-and-run death of a 59-year-old Metamora man and his two dogs, according to police.
On Tuesday, July 20 at 7:20 a.m., Lapeer Township Police, Michigan State Police Troopers, and Lapeer County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an injured male discovered along the edge of the roadway on Hunters Creek Road west of Five Lakes Road in Metamora in Lapeer Township.
The man later succumbed to his injuries shortly after 8 a.m.
It was also reported the man’s two dogs, a poodle breed and a pitbull breed, were deceased at the scene.
Robbins became a person of interest in the case after it was determined by police that the suspect’s vehicle was a dark grey Chevy Malibu.
Following the announcement of the suspect’s vehicle description, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:24 a.m. regarding a vehicle fitting that description driving erratically southbound on Rochester Road approaching the Village of Leonard.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, determined by police to have been driven by Robbins.
She was arraigned in 71-A District Court by Magistrate Mike Delling, with her bond being set at $10,000.
Robbins is currently remanded at the Lapeer County Jail pending bond being posted.
Her next scheduled court date is Nov. 29.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contacted Lapeer Township Police Chief Bill Stokes at 810-664-3700 or Lapeer County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-245-1381.
