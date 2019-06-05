There might be a new Sheriff in town… just give him a few years.
4-year-old Adam Glaspell Jr pulled up to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office in his very own patrol car.
His grandfather, Shannon Glaspell made Adam his police vehicle and the sheriff’s office gave them Lapeer County decals to put on it.
Adam and Shannon stopped by the office to show Sheriff Scott McKenna the car and took pictures next his McKenna’s much larger version of a sheriff’s vehicle.
