Lapeer County said it does not have enough COVID-19 vaccines to move into the next phase of vaccinations.
The Lapeer County Health Department said it is has been overwhelmed with the number of phone calls about COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
At this time, the health department is working to vaccine the Phase 1A group.
Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid people serving in healthcare settings who possibly have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and can't work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.
The earliest the Lapeer County Health Department believes it can move into Phase 1B is the last week of January.
Phase 1B includes people 75 or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.
Residents are asked not to call the health department at this time as it cannot schedule appointments.
Registration will be available on the county website when the health department can take appointments.
