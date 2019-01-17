Two Lapeer County Police cruisers were hit on Jan. 15 while assisting drivers during a round of wintery weather.
Undersheriff Jeremy Howe and another Lapeer County Deputy’s vehicle were hit in two different accidents while assisting other drivers.
The first accident happened on I-69 at about 1:15 a.m.
Deputies were responding to several traffic accidents involving semi tractors and vehicles that went off the side of the road.
The cruiser was positioned for visibility and safety, and the emergency lights were on.
That's when officials said a 39-year-old woman from Ferndale lost control of her vehicle, hitting the police cruiser from behind. The woman and her 19-year-old passenger from Davison weren't hurt, deputies reported.
The second police cruiser was struck at about 6:53 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Pleasant and Lum Road in Attica.
No serious injuries were reported.
