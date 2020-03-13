Coronavirus cell
AP

Lapeer County has declared the local state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although no cases of COVID -19 have been reported in Lapeer County, the board of commissioner’s chairman Gary Roy and Management Director Mary Piorunek are taking proactive measures.

A state of emergency declaration allows the county to request resources from the state if COVID-19 spreads to Lapeer County.

