Lapeer County has declared the local state of emergency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Although no cases of COVID -19 have been reported in Lapeer County, the board of commissioner’s chairman Gary Roy and Management Director Mary Piorunek are taking proactive measures.
A state of emergency declaration allows the county to request resources from the state if COVID-19 spreads to Lapeer County.
