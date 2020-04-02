A Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputy has been hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office learned late Wednesday night that a deputy had tested positive for coronavirus.
The deputy is doing better and continuing to improve.
The deputy had been on sick leave with an injury for the last couple months so there wasn’t much concern about spreading within the department.
After the health department did their investigations and notified everyone the patient had been in contact with recently it was found another deputy had seen the patient about 12 days before.
The second deputy is being quarantined for the next two days to meet the 14-day window.
The second deputy has not had any symptoms and is being quarantined as a precaution.
