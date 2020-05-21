The Lapeer County Jail will reopen for business matters on June 1.
Inmate visitation will also resume on June 2 with more safety measures in place, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said inmate visitors will be required to wear a face mask due to the enclosed space.
If a visitor needs a mask, a disposable protective mask will be provided.
Visitors will also have their temperature taken when they arrive.
If a visitor has a temperature of over 99 degrees, they will not be allowed inside and will be asked to leave immediately.
The sheriff’s office said only three people will be allowed at one time in the inmate visitation area.
The three visitors will need to use the far end and middle phone booths in order to keep their distance from each other.
Disinfectant wipes will also be available.
While waiting in the jail lobby, visitors will be encouraged to social distance.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said these safety measures will be in place until further notice.
