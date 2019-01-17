An 18-year-old from Dryden Township was arrested for uploading child sexually abusive material to the internet.
Jonathan Murray-Eichler was arraigned in 71st District Court on Wednesday, charged with four counts of possessing child sexually abusive material.
Michigan State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force collected digital evidence from Murray-Eichler’s home, which led to his arrest.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about safe use of the internet and can find resources on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.
On the website www.missingkids.org there is also a link to the Cyber Tip Line to report suspected child sexual exploitation.
