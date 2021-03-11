A Lapeer County man is suing the Catholic church saying he was abused by a priest as a child.
The accuser is a former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer.
According to court documents, the now 18-year-old man said in October 2010, he was raped in the teacher's lounge during a one-on-one session with Father Aloysious Volskis.
The lawsuit accuses the school and the Archdiocese of Detroit of covering up that and other cases of abuse involving Volskis. The lawsuit also alleges the archdiocese allowed Volskis to continue his duties and have access to children.
The lawsuit notes Volskis likely left the country the following year and may now live in eastern Europe.
TV5 has reached out to the archdiocese for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.