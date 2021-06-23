Lapeer County man wins $400K from Michigan Lottery

A Lapeer County man plans to relax with his family after hitting it big playing the Fantasy 5 from Michigan Lottery.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the June 2 drawing to win the $473,639 prize: 02-11-26-27-39. He bought the winning ticket at the Speedy Q Market, located at 208 S. Main St. in Almont.
"Me and my family like to play the draw games together,” said the 75-year-old player. “I purchase the tickets for us and check them after the drawings. I checked the Fantasy 5 ticket using the ticket scanner in the Lottery app the morning after the drawing and didn’t believe it when I saw the amount. I checked the winning numbers to make sure it was real, and sure enough, we’d matched all five.
“My wife was in the other room, so I yelled: ‘I think we just won the Lottery!’ She didn’t believe me until she came and looked the ticket over herself.”
The lucky player claimed his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters and plans to share his winnings with his family.
“This prize is going to make our lives a lot easier,” the player said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.