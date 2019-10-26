A Lapeer County man wins $1 million playing Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin Show.
Robert Hill, 58, won after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley.
“Winning is a big deal and this is a lot of money,” Hill said. “When it landed on $1 million all I could think was: This is unreal! Really?”
Hill’s prize is the largest won on The Big Show.
“Winning gives me a cushion and means I an enjoy the rest of my life with my family,” Hill said.
Hill chose to receive his payments in one lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He was one of five players selected to participate on the show.
The Big Spin Show gives players a chance to win up to $2 million. All players who spin the wheel are guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
