Lapeer County is reporting its first COVID-19 related deaths.
Three people have died from the virus in the county, the Lapeer County Health Department said in a press release on Tuesday, April 7.
They include a male in his 50s and a female in her 70s. Both of whom had been hospitalized.
The third person was a male in his 80s who was a resident at the Villages of Lapeer.
"Our hearts go out to these families during this difficult time of grief. Their death is a sobering reminder to all of us that we need to continue to practice social distancing and look out for the health of all in our community," the health department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.