*WARNING - The video attached contains graphic language*
Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna has apologized for disparaging remarks a detective made about the City of Flint’s Police Department.
The Lapeer County detective was caught on video making the comments last year, but that video just recently surfaced online.
During a Wednesday press conference, McKenna said the comments did not reflect his, or the department’s view of the Flint Police Department.
He also said a thorough, internal investigation will be done on the matter.
McKenna went on to say that he used to work in the Flint area, and considers Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson, and the staff, like family.
Chief Johnson echoed McKenna’s statement, and accepted the department’s apology.
