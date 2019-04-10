The Lapeer County sheriff wants to help make local churches a little safer.
Sheriff Scott McKenna said his sheriff’s office is offering a security assessment program, which will be led by the deputy of the year, Sgt. Craig Miller.
The sheriff’s office said Miller and his team will inspect the church’s property and give suggestions on how to better protect the congregation in case of an emergency.
The program also includes how to build and use a trauma kit for an active shooter scenario.
The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Miller has over 40 years of experience and world class training.
