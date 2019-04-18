Deputies in Lapeer County are requesting assistance with identifying two individuals and determining their whereabouts.
On Sat. April 13th at about 3:00 p.m., the individuals were at Kroger on 1821 S. Cedar Street in Imlay City.
According to police, it is possible that the individuals are people of interest in investigations in and out of state.
Police believe that the female is in her teens, and the male is believed to be around 50 years old.
Investigators do not know what kind of vehicle they are traveling in.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292 (non-emergency number) or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 810-664-1801.
