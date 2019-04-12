The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office started a new program to help inmates recover from their addiction to opioids or alcohol.
The jail is working with Community Mental, Hamilton Clinic, and the Lapeer County Health Department to bring Vivitrol injections to inmates.
The medication is a non-addictive injection that blocks the receptors in the brain and eliminates the craving aspect of addiction, the sheriff’s office.
This program also provides counseling, group therapy, housing, employment assistance, and follow up treatment.
The sheriff’s office said Hamilton Clinic offers Vivitrol injections for addicts who are not incarcerated and detoxed.
