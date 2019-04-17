The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office offers a new church security program for all places of worship located in the county.
Following an uptick of church shootings across the country, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s office is being proactive and implementing programs across the county.
“We have to have these conversations in the day and age that we live in. They’re just so many things in this world that have changed,” Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna said. “You look at the majority of churches that are out there kind of like schools. These were built in Lapeer County in the 30s and 40s. Some of them were homes, they weren’t built with security in mind.”
Sheriff Mckenna said this program is led by Sgt. Craig Miller.
Sgt. Miller and his team offer inspections of the church’s property, make suggestions on how to protect the congregation and will give instruction on the procedures to follow in the event of an emergency including an active shooter scenario.
“A lot of these things are just small common-sense things that we can do. That will make them safer and a lot of it I think sometimes is just changing your thinking so that everybody there understands it’s a different concept and you know people are nervous rightfully so,” Sheriff McKenna said.
McKenna said this training has been initiated at several churches with more churches coming forward wanting the help. He believes it could save many lives. He said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.
“It’s amazing when you sit down with them. They get on this mindset and then all of a sudden they’re coming up with ways to keep their selves safe because it’s their church,” Sheriff McKenna said.
