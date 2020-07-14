The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order requiring masks to be worn in indoor public places.
In a statement to the public, Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna said the department is “limited in resources and manpower and with over 140 Executive Orders issued so far, we are completely handcuffed by the clarity and legality of these orders”.
The statement continued with the sheriff saying his office “…will not be writing tickets to anyone under the Governors Executive Order”. But did say business owners do have every right to refuse service and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office will assist those businesses with disorderly conduct.
He ended by saying, “No matter what your stance is on these issues we ask that people be kind to our business owners and to everyone in general. We are all facing crazy times and the fighting amongst ourselves will only make it tougher on everyone.”
