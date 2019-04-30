The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is starting a Victim Service Unit and is currently seeking professional, dedicated, and compassionate volunteer advocates.
The Lapeer County Victim Service Unit (VSU) is a trained group of advocates under the direction of the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Sheriff’s Association.
The VSU is dedicated to helping victims, survivors, and their loved ones work through crisis or crime. VSU is the helping hands of police, fire, and medical personnel.
The department will free authorities to do their job without leaving victims alone of feeling ignored. VSU’s objective is to assist, and their efforts are focused on avoiding further victimization.
The Victim Service Unit is designed to comfort and help victims immediately after an incident by providing short-term crisis intervention.
VSU will offer answers to common questions as to what happens next, how to make funeral preparations, why an autopsy is needed, why a crime scene takes so long to process and who will guide them through the court system if needed. Referrals can also be made to appropriate agencies and services within the community.
On scene, VSU plays a vital role by lending support and assisting victims and witnesses through the initial shock of trauma.
VSU can separate victims from the scene of an investigation while maintaining a link to officers for victim’s questions and concerns. At a secondary site, VSU can stay after the deputies leave to work with victims to pull a support system of close friends, family, or church personnel into place.
A VSU advocate is requested when:
- Homicide, suicide, or any death or serious injury
- Serious traffic accidents where injuries occur
- Traumatic home invasions (especially senior citizens)
- Death notifications
- House fires
- Natural disasters
- Missing children/elderly
- Unexpected natural deaths
- Whenever requested
If you would like to become a VSU volunteer, please stop by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office located on 3231 John Conly Drive in Lapeer to pick up an application. There will be a background check conducted, as well as an interview process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.