A woman from Lapeer County is $100,000 richer after playing the Instant Football Payout game from Michigan Lottery.
"I was playing a bit before bed and hit $100,000," said the player, who wanted to remain anonymous. "I ran downstairs to tell my husband and he was half asleep so he wasn't sure what to think.”
"I kept asking him to check the ticket and then I got an email about the claim process from the lottery, and that's when I knew it was real," she said. "I was too excited after that to get any sleep!"
The player claimed her big prize at the Lottery headquarters.
She plans to use the money for home repairs, a new car, and save some of what’s leftover.
"Winning is a feeling like no other," the player said. "It was so exciting that night, but then I had to keep telling myself I wasn't dreaming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.