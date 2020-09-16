Lapeer County woman wins $300,000 from Wild Time lottery game

Another woman from Lapeer County won big this week after playing a Michigan Lottery game.
While going out grocery shopping, the 54-year-old player, who wanted to remain anonymous, won $300,000 playing the Wild Time Instant Game.
"I stopped at the grocery store for a few things, and asked the clerk for one number 10 ticket," the player said. "The clerk asked: 'Just one?' and I told the clerk: 'It only takes one!'
"I scratched the ticket off when I got home, and I was shocked," she said. "It took me days to believe that I had won $300,000! I was so nervous to have that ticket with me, I went and bought a safe to keep it in."
The player bought the winning ticket at Bryan’s Supermarket, located at 6002 N. Lapeer Rd. in North Branch.
She collected her winnings at the Lottery headquarters.
With her grand prize, the player plans to share her winnings with her family and invest.
Another Lapeer County woman, who also wanted to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after playing the Instant Football Payout game.
She’s going to use her money on home repairs, a new car, and will save the remaining.
