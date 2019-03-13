A Lapeer County woman won $40,000 playing an online game sponsored by the Michigan Lottery.
The 52-year-old almost fell out of bed after winning a $40,000 prize playing the Tax Free instant game.
"I was playing the Tax Free game on my iPad in bed before calling it a night," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I was pretty tired, but when I saw a box pop up on the screen saying I'd won I nearly fell down trying to get out of bed. Once I had my balance I ran downstairs and woke my husband up to have him confirm what I was seeing. I don't think we even slept for three hours that night”
The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize.
"Winning couldn't have come at a better time. The peace of mind this gives us is priceless," she said.
With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and complete some home renovations.
