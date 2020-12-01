Downtown Lapeer has experienced vandalism to the Christmas lights the Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce put up.
There are Christmas lights set up along light poles and the courthouse in Lapeer. Thirty-six light poles along Nepessing Street had light strands cut down.
A police report has been filed and downtown businesses with surveillance cameras are on alert. Businesses and police are checking camera footage and will adjust cameras to better monitor the street activity at night.
The Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce purchased backup lights for replacement purposes. These replacement lights were not intended for vandalism purposes, but the commerce will attempt to keep the lights on till they no longer can.
