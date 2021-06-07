A family in Lapeer is left without a home or any of their belongings after a massive fire that filled the sky with smoke on June 5.
“Well it’s very emotional,” Mary Jo Suttle, a relative of the family said. “They both had a rough life and they’ve both come real far and built their lives back up and stuff, you know.”
Suttle said her brother Treg Barck, her aunt Debra Raska, her cousin Hayley and her one-month-old son Makenli were all displaced because of the Lapeer fire, along with more than a dozen other people.
The blaze happened on Nepessing Street in Downtown Lapeer. Officials said that the fire originated in a building located in the middle of the south side of the block.
“For this to happen, it’s just, it’s horrible. I mean, cause you know, it’s like now they don’t have clothes and you know they, they’re out of a house and probably not even going to get to move back in there,” Suttle said.
While no people were hurt in the fire, Suttle said that one of her aunt’s pets didn’t make it.
“Debbie lost one of her cats and a kitten, and so that’s really emotional for her. I don’t know,” Suttle said.
Suttle is filled with joy that her family is safe but said they did lose all of their belongings. She’s hoping that her family and the Lapeer community will be able to rebuild and start over.
“It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s like pretty much taken out, most of downtown Lapeer,” Suttle said. “You know our little historical, you know the city, you know, and it’s just, it’s horrible. It’s like we got another hole there now. I’m so surprised and so grateful. The community has been great.”
The American Red Cross was on the scene to provide immediate aid to everyone that was impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.