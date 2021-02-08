The State of Michigan is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Lapeer High School.
In its weekly outbreak reporting, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak at Lapeer High School.
A total of 16 people, made up of students and staff, have contracted the virus from this school outbreak.
Lapeer is one of 32 outbreaks reported across the state this week.
You can see the full list of outbreaks on the state website.
