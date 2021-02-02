Lapeer Community Schools made the decision to return its high school students and staff to remote learning after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Over the last two weeks, 18 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff, the district said, adding more than 200 students and staff were required to quarantine.
“Due to this increase in cases and quarantines, and the difficulty of keeping the building adequately staffed, the district has made the decision to return to our remote learning plan for students in grades 10-12,” the district said.
The school will be on remote learning from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16. The plan is to return to face-to-face instruction on Feb. 17.
Click here for the remote learning schedule.
