A Lapeer man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
31-year-old Zachary James Ruddock of Lapeer was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, according to the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.
Ruddock was charged with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned in 1-A District Court on Monday, Nov. 8.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit is encouraging parents to speak to their children about safe internet use. The MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force provides a list of resources to assist parents in keeping their children safe at http://www.michiganicac.com. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
