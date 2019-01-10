A Mid-Michigan man has died after being hit by a semi-truck.
The Metro Police Authority, and other emergency responders, were called to Linden Road, between Hill Road and Maple Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 10.
Investigators said the semi-truck was northbound on Linden Road when the vehicle hit a 29-year-old Lapeer man who was walking northbound in the right lane.
The man was taken to Hurley Hospital in critical condition, but passed away later in the day.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.