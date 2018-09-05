A Lapeer man is recovering after being shot through a bedroom window.
Police responded after family members reported the 49-year-old man had been shot from outside his home near Wilder and Peppermill Roads in Lapeer Township on Tuesday, just before midnight.
Lapeer County Sheriff deputies reported the man was injured when a gunshot entered the home from the outside and hit him in the shoulder.
Sheriff deputies interviewed neighbors and conducted an extensive search of the area, but no arrests have been made.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say no one else was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
"We want our citizens safe and we want their neighbors safe," Lapeer County Undersheriff Jeremy Howe said.
Neighbors who heard the shot said the sound of gunfire is not uncommon.
"You hear shots up there in the woods someplace. I don't know if they're target practice or hunting," Howe said.
While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office doesn't want homeowners to be alarmed.
"We do not believe the public is in any danger at all. We do believe this is an isolated incident," Howe said.
Howe does want to encourage gun safety within the home.
"Especially at 11:40 at night. That's pretty odd. Even firing off a weapon like that, please contact local authorities for sure," Howe said.
