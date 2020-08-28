A Lapeer man and three people from Metro Detroit were killed in a crash Tuesday in St. Clair County.
Michigan State Police Trooper Joseph Rowley said a Chevrolet Tahoe with two people inside was headed west on Broadbridge Road when the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign.
The vehicle hit a Ford Expedition that was headed south on Starville Road, also with two people inside.
Both vehicles were sent off the road and the Tahoe caught fire.
Michael Willis, a 37-year-old man from Lapeer, and Nicholas Demara, 34-year-old man from New Baltimore, were inside the Tahoe.
Michael Chipman, a 40-year-old man, and Keri Chipman, a 37-year-old woman both from Cottrellville Township, were inside the Expedition.
The crash is still under investigation as MSP works to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
