The City of Lapeer has laid out plans for its Memorial Day parade.
The parade will be held on May 25 at 11 a.m.
Spectators are being told to park on the north side of Farmers Creek, and the ceremony will be broadcast on FM radio to allow everyone to stay in their vehicle.
Parade participants will be provided with camo masks, and participating Veterans Esteem Team students will be provided with patriotic masks. Participants are asked to maintain a 6’ distance to keep the event safe.
Spectators are asked to decorate their vehicles with flags, signs, etc., and let your patriotism shine!
