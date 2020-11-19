Empty seats, booths and bars.
Restaurants had to close dine-in service on Wednesday for three weeks because of rising covid-19 numbers.
At Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer, they’re open. And they’ve even got a line waiting to get inside.
“On Sunday, I was bombarded by messages from my team terrified for their families,” said Patrick Hingst, from Woodchips. “The safety net is mostly gone at this point and I have single moms and homeowners who work for me, people with bills to pay. I had to find a way to reassure them I wouldn’t kick them to the curb.”
So, Hingst, the owner, decided to stay open for dine-in service.
At reduced capacity and with barriers, masks and sanitizing stations in place.
Despite the precautions Woodchips could face potential fines or harsher consequences for violating the health department’s order.
“I’m either selfish for trying to keep my business and my people employed or I’m selfish because I kicked them to the curb,” he said. “I’m only trying to preserve the business. There’s no win-win.”
Hingst says they followed the previous shutdown order and only did carryout back in the spring.
“We watched as our business almost failed,” he said. “If we were to shut down for just three weeks, three weeks without pay around the holidays, bills don’t pause, mortgages don’t pause. Kids don’t stop being hungry. So, it can be easy to say from the outside just go with it and hope for the best but that completely ignores the reality of the situation.”
And that situation is far from easy. And restaurant-goers like Brandon are backing Woodchips.
“People need to stick together and support local businesses, more businesses need to buck the system,” Brandon said. “Obviously abide by safety standards and what not. But they still need to support their waitstaff and I just think it’s a great thing and wanted to come down and show support.”
