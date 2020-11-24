Mid-Michigan restaurants are joining together to keep their dining rooms open despite an order from the state’s health department.
Restaurant owners said they have no other choice but to defy the order if they want to keep their business alive.
“I think everybody is beginning to realize that we were put in-between a rock and a hard place,” said Patrick Hingst, owner of Woodchips BBQ.
Several restaurants in Lapeer have announced they are not going to willingly shut down their restaurants for dine-in service. They took to Facebook to explain why they cannot survive off of takeout service alone.
Woodchips was one of the first eateries to stay open. Now, EG Nicks and the Lake Inn have announced they will be doing the same.
“We were given a choice of shutdown and follow the rules and throw your people to the curb or take care of our people when they need it most,” Hingst said.
It’s a matter of survival, according to the restaurants that are defying the state health department’s orders that mandates restaurants close their dining rooms as COVID-19 numbers spike.
Hingst said it’s just not an option for him or his employees.
“Not only is there no aid, we’ve had an employee recently who we had to layoff because she had to have surgery. She’s been trying to deal with the unemployment agency for six weeks and hasn’t gotten a payment. So not only is there not additional aid, but getting a small amount that you can get from unemployment is a nightmare,” Hingst said.
He said the industry can operate safely and responsibly in a pandemic environment. But despite that, he was recently visited by the local health department.
“The county health department did come and asked if I would voluntarily close. I agreed if they would voluntarily pay my people’s bills. They said, ‘that sounds like a no,’” Hingst said.
The Lapeer County Health Department issued the following statement:
“In recent weeks the confirmed cases of COVID-19 have escalated dramatically. As of 11/23/20, this virus has affected over 300,000 Michigan residents, and taken the life of over 8,500. Some of the most high-risk situations contributing to the spread of this virus include indoor/enclosed venues where close contact occurs and masks are not worn. Restaurants who choose to remain open for indoor dining are in violation of the recent epidemic orders. There are many ways to support our local businesses without violating the epidemic orders. I would encourage our community to support our restaurants with a robust response in take-out ordering and gift card purchasing. This carries a much lower risk, does not violate recent epidemic orders, and helps our restaurants to weather this period in our fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
