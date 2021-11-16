A Lapeer woman has been arrested for child sex crimes after digital evidence was seized from her home.
State Police said Kimberly Anne Wurschmidt, 38, was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation started after it was discovered Wurschmidt was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, police said.
Following the search of her home, Wurschmidt was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Wurschmidt was arraigned in court on Nov. 15.
State Police encourage parents to talk with their children about the safe use of the internet.
Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipLine at this link.
