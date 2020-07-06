The state has completed federally required infection control surveys of nursing homes.
All 442 federally certified nursing homes in the state went through a survey from March 26 through June 19, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) said.
The surveys were conducted by the Bureau of Community and Health Systems (BCHS), which is a part of LARA.
“Our BCHS health care surveyors have consistently been on the frontlines, with a focus on mitigating the spread of this virus; they’ve conducted in-person inspections and investigations of our long term care providers from the onset of the declared COVID-19 emergency,” LARA Director Orlene Hawks said. “Throughout the pandemic, LARA has made it a priority to continue our work protecting the health and safety of the public and, in particular, our nursing home residents. Reaching the 100% mark two months early is due to the hard work of our dedicated team of surveyors. As we continue to learn more about COVD-19, we know that there is more work still to be done.”
The investigations included those that rise to an immediate jeopardy level where residents may be put at high risk for harm, LARA said.
When the BCHS receives a complaint that may fall in this category, surveyors have 48 hours to conduct an on-site investigation. If immediate jeopardy is confirmed, the survey team works to remove the immediacy of the potential harm to residents.
“Our staff led the way here in Michigan and among our Midwest peers,” said Larry Horvath, director of LARA’s BCHS. “I am very proud of our team and the work they did to protect both our state’s vulnerable population and the dedicated health care staff working in these facilities daily. Our staff, and those on the frontline delivering care, deserve the highest praise and recognition for the work that they did and the work they continue to do.”
LARA encourages residents, family members, other agencies, and the public to file a complaint by emailing the bureau at BCHS-Complaints@michigan.gov or call the complaint hotline at 800-882-6006. You can also submit a complaint online.
