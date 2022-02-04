The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended the family child care home license of a Tuscola County woman.
Effective Jan. 19, Crystall Lutes is prohibited from operating a family child care home at 299 Cass River Dr. in Caro or at any other location. She may not accept children for care, LARA stated.
Lutes is also required to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.
