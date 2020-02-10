The license of a Saginaw County adult foster care small group home has been suspended for violations related to inadequate care and supervision.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the adult foster care small group home license of Barbara Mitchell, located at 1619 Janes Street.
LARA said its actions resulted from a Feb. 5, 2020 complain investigation conducted at the home. LARA officials said it found violations of the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act and administrative rules. Specifically, LARA said the licensee failed to ensure that direct care staff were always on duty at the facility, failed to have staff complete a criminal history background check prior to employment, and failed to test staff for communicable tuberculosis prior to employment.
Effective Feb. 7, the summary suspension order prohibits Mitchell from operating the home at the Janes Street, or any other address or location. She may also not accept physically handicapped, developmentally disabled, mentally ill or aged adults for care after that date and time.
She must also inform all the guardians of adults in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide adult foster care services.
