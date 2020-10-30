A Michigan social worker has had her license suspended after what officials call deceptive advertising.
Josephine Audre Benson, also known as Emily Clark, is a limited licensed social worker. She's required to work under the supervision of a fully licensed social worker and limit her practice to specific board-approved entities.
According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Benson was advertising services as a private practice provider without supervision.
LARA got complaints that she was advertising herself on social media as a private practice social worker.
LARA said she also claimed to have a masters degree in neuroscience from Harvard, but she never attended the university.
“Michigan’s licensing laws provide the public with assurances that these professionals possess the appropriate training and education to practice in their fields, and that they are licensed by the state to function in those official capacities,” Attorney General Nessel said. “LARA has acted appropriately to suspend this license pending the administrative process, and I am committed to supporting them in this effort.”
On Oct. 21 LARA approved the suspension of Benson's license.
According to Nessel, Benson, working under the name Emily Clark, also misrepresented herself while working as a social worker in Oregon.
The Oregon Board of Licensed Social Workers received complaints about deceitful advertising. In December 2019 she was required to surrender her certification and withdraw a pending application for full licensure.
She applied for a limited social work license in Michigan under her given name, Emily Clark. She was approved for the license in March 2020. A month later legally changed her name to Josephine Benson.
