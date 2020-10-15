President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law is visiting Mid-Michigan on Thursday.
Lara Trump will be at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Apple Mountain Resort, 4519 N. River Rd in Freeland.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the event is set to set one hour after.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll bring you full coverage on-air and online.
