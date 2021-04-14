A man is facing charges after a 9-month-old baby was hospitalized and tested positive for methamphetamine.
On Sunday, April 11, deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint reported by the county’s Child Protective Services.
A 9-month-old baby was brought to a Mt. Pleasant hospital and tested positive for methamphetamine. A search warrant was executed at the child’s home in the Bartha Lake area of Lincoln Township and a large amount of crystal meth was found, the sheriff's office said.
Jason Jones, 47, was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail. As deputies continued to investigate, a second search warrant was issued at a second home where a large amount of meth and firearms were found, the sheriff's office said.
Jones was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house. His bond was set at $90,000 cash or surety. He remains lodged in the jail.
