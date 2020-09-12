The Sandusky Police Department said an on-duty officer spotted a large coyote in the neighborhood near Bridgehampton and Maple Valley St. during the early morning hours of Sept. 12.
They say the coyote ran across to the Diamond Trail Park towards the woods.
The department is urging you to keep an eye out if you have small pets that you let outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.