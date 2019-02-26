A large fire outside a plastics manufacturing and supply facility in suburban Detroit is sending clouds of black smoke into the air that are visible from far away.
The smoke can be seen over I-75 in the area.
No injuries have been reported in the fire burning Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills. There has been no word about a possible cause.
The flames appear to be coming from a fenced-in area outside the company's building. Broadcasters report workers have been evacuated as a precaution.
A phone call to U.S. Farathane rang unanswered.
