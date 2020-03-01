A massive fundraising event kicked off on March 1 to benefit three Michigan veterans.
Every Papa Johns pizza shop across the state joined the fundraiser to bury the three family members side by side at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Peter Armstead served in the Civil War, Earl Armstead served in World War I and Robert Armstead served in World War II.
According to their GoFundMe, this will be the first time that three members from the same family who fought in the Civil War, World War I and World War II will be buried next to each other at a national veteran's cemetery.
All three developed PTSD and battled the disorder for the rest of their lives.
So far, more than $10,000 has been raised towards their $15,000 goal for burial costs.
Any money raised beyond their goal will go towards scholarships for veteran programs.
You can donate at any Papa Johns location or through their GoFundMe here.
